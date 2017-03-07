Make Your Home Insect Free With The Help Of These Tips

Sometimes there is nothing we can do about a pest infestation. It does not have to be your family's dirty secret anymore. This article was written to help you get rid of those bugs once and for all. You can also find out how you can keep them away for good.

You cannot afford to waste any time once you find out your home is infested. Put your valuable belongings in safe places and call an exterminator as soon as possible. If the exterminator you called cannot come to your home within the next couple of days, keep looking for another available professional.

If you're a pet owner, your pets may be the reason pests keep coming back. Take the time to keep your pet's food bowls clean. If any water from their dish is spilled, wipe it up immediately. Store pet food in plastic containers rather than the paper bags they come in. All these things can attract bugs.

Keep in mind that pests are not fond of the same air you are. Your home might not have been designed for proper ventilation in crawl spaces and the attic. However, these spaces need sufficient ventilation so that the environments within them are not suitable to pests who might come in.

If you have pets in your home, make sure that you clean up after them. Leaving pet food or pet waste out in the open can be an invitation for flies or other types of insects to come into your home. Clean up efficiently if you want to prevent bugs from coming into your house.

One of the things that you can do to reduce the amount of pests in your home is to check the exterior of your home for colonies of ants or bugs. You can exterminate from the outside first, as this is generally where the problem will start from before it comes in your house.

Leaving food crumbs on the floors of your home is uncleanly, but did you know that it could cause an ant infestation? Ants love the smell of food and leaving it around is giving them an invitation to enter your home. Clean up after yourself and store uneaten food in your fridge.

Leave bed bugs to the professionals. Although there are many do-it-yourself methods for other pests in your home, bed bugs are best eradicated by professionals. This is because they are very hearty bugs that can survive many conditions and are best dealt with by fumigation. Fumigation guarantees that both the bugs and their eggs are killed.

Don't rule out your pets as sources of pest problems. Bathe them regularly to take care of visitors hitching a ride from outside. In addition, know that pet food and water can attract ants sometimes. Clean up messes and bowls regularly. Furthermore, make sure that you store pet food in sealed containers.

If you have firewood, make sure that it is stored a decent amount of feet away from the house. Bugs will inhabit this wood, so you will want it as far away from the house as possible. Try to expel all the items that bugs will feast on from your home.

Pests are attracted to the lights used on the outside of your house. Try and avoid putting exterior lights near any entrances to your house. In addition, it is possible to decrease the odds that these pests will come in by using orange or yellow lights. This is because bugs aren't attracted to these colors as much as other ones.

While squirrels are cute, they can do a lot of damage if they get into the attic area of a home. Many times they chew through electrical wires, creating a fire hazard. Make sure any areas where cables or electrical wire enter the home is protected so they cannot chew a larger hole and gain access to the interior.

Try to reduce the amount of cardboard boxes that are lying around your house. Pests love to hide in and around these cardboard boxes, and will multiple if you leave them there for a long period of time. Take this precaution if you want to save a lot of time and money.

You need to be sure that the weather is right for the pesticide that you're going to be using. For example, some products should not be used during windy weather, when precipitation is present or when it is very hot. Remember that safety comes first.

Check all of your exterior doors thoroughly. You have to make sure that no daylight is shining through the bottom of them all. Some doors to pay special attention to are your front door and your exterior garage door. If you see daylight, try adjusting the height of their thresholds and possibly adding some weather striping to them.

Picking up some cheap caulk can really help you control your pest problems. You cannot get rid of everything with a fogger or spray. Use caulk to seal up the places where bugs favor entering.

If you spot spiders inside, remember that they may be there because they eat other bugs which may be in your home. If you want to keep the problem contained, dust and vacuum at least once a week. These actions will get rid of bugs, meaning there will also be less spiders.

The type of pest you have doesn't matter that much. Your goal is to remove them from your home. Use the advice offered above to help you get a handle on your pest problem. Remember what you've learned here, and you will be free of pests soon enough.