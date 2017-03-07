Advice For New Home And Business Bug Control

Pests are problematic for many homeowners. They invade the home when they're not wanted. There are a number of different ways to approach a pest problem. The following piece will give you helpful pest control tips.

Do you have a problem with fruit flies? You can get rid of them with a little apple cider vinegar! Pour some vinegar into the bottom of a tall glass. Add a little bit of dish soap. The fruit flies will swim into the glass, but won't be able to swim out, and will drown.

Ask any professional you hire for references. Just because they have an ad in your yellow pages does not mean that they do good business. They only way to be sure that you are going to get your money's worth is to verify that their other customers are satisfied with their work.

Remember that as much as your houseplants might bring life to your home, some of that life might be pests. If you suspect that they are infested with aphids, spray your houseplants regularly with a solution of soap and water. That should be enough to manage the pest problem without exposing your plants and home to insecticides.

You do not always have to call an exterminator when you are trying to get rid of mice. There are several methods you can use including glue traps and poison. If you are concerned with harming the mice, you can repel them with specially made electronic devices that emit sounds they don't like.

If you have problems with moles in your yard, set up a trap. You will know a mole is present by the raised portion of your yard that's been tunneled under. Use a shovel to collapse a section of the tunnel (approx. 4"). Set up a mole trap over the collapsed portion and wait for the mole to tunnel through and try to fix the collapse.

If you hear bees in the walls of your home, never try to plug their access hole. This will trap them inside, and they will attempt to break free. Unfortunately, this means that they could come through the wall, into your home. You will have no choice at that point but to exit the premises and call a pest control specialist.

Increase the frequency that you take the garbage out during the course of the year. Sometimes, you may not take the garbage out enough, which can cause odors that can attract pests. Instead of bringing the garbage out once per week, you can take it out once every two or three days.

Inspect the outside of your home for any cracks in the screens, walls, windows, and doors. Seal all of these cracks to help eliminate pests. When the pests can't get inside, then the battle is halfway won. Install new thresholds on your doors, fix holes in screens, and repair weather stripping on your windows for best results.

Are you having a slug problem in your garden or yard? An easy fix for this issue is to simply place a pie plate of stale beer around the garden. The slugs love this and will crawl in and drown in the stale beer. This is an easy and cheap fix to a pesky slug problem.

If you have ants, look for boric acid. Boric acid, sometimes listed as orthoboric acid, is the most effective pesticide for ants. In addition, many of the baits containing this are safe for use around pets and children, although you should always carefully read all safety labels to be sure.

Insects such as silverfish are usually attracted by the humidity in your home. Damp places help silverfish thrive in your home environment. Give these pests a run for their money by dehumidifying your home. Make them learn an extra lesson by fixing leaky pipes and using proper ventilation in all areas of your home.

If you are trying to get rid of pests in your home, you should think carefully if you have children and/or pets. Many of the chemicals that are in pesticides can be harmful to them. Get them out of the house for a few hours if you have no other choice.

It is important to always know the locations of your rodent traps. You also need to keep all your pets away from the traps. The poison in them is so strong that it can sicken or kill pets.

Keep your home clean. Food is the most common cause of pests infesting the home.

It basically lures them inside. Be sure to clean the counter tops and floors and clear out any food debris after eating and cooking. Keeping your surfaces clean can help prevent pests from entering your home.

Talk to your town's pest control unit. These are professionals that can often help you for free. They can come investigate your home and area, and they may be able to let you know if everyone is having a similar problem. Have them come over to your place and give you some suggestions.

Look online for tips about dealing with pests. There are countless forums and blogs for you to find new ideas about how to control the pests you are dealing with. They can be especially helpful if you feel you have tried everything. Someone can give you an idea you have not tried.

Check the caulk around your window sills. Caulk ages and cracks causing holes that welcome pests into your home. Removing the old caulk and replacing it with new caulk will give you the layer of protection your windows need to keep pests outside. Make it a habit to check once a year.

Use the tips here that work for your specific problem. Handling a pest problem may actually turn out to be easier than you think. You can turn a professional service, or you can tackle it yourself. Whatever the case, you no longer have to sit passively as pests take over your life.